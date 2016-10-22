Bilic: ‘Nobody can say we did not deserve to win’

Slaven Bilic believes West Ham were more than worthy winners at the London Stadium after Winston Reid’s late strike secured maximum points.

The Hammers defender scored in the 94th minute to ensure Sunderland’s miserable start to the season continued and Bilic hailed the decision-making from his players that lead to memorable moment.

Bilic said: “It was very dramatic and an important game for both teams.

“It was not a goal from the training sessions as I thought Winston would be inside the box. It was a crucial decision from Payet and Noble to get the ball outside the box and find Reidy in a good position.

“It was a great decision from the player. You have to be a bit lucky when you score that kind of a goal and it was crucial for us.

“I thought the first half hour was the best football we have played for a long time. We were passing the ball well and were winning the second balls. We were creating chances and getting the ball to Dimi and Manu.

“We had enough chances to be two up but we couldn’t score a goal. They had five good minutes before half-time but in the second half it was an open game.”

“The last 15 minutes we pushed more and changed the system by adding another striker in there.

“We managed to score in the very last minute and nobody can say after the game that we didn’t deserve to win it.”