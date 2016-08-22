Bilic offers Bony thoughts as West Ham target ‘one more’ striker

Slaven Bilic has given his opinion on Man City’s Wilfried Bony as West Ham aim for a “proper” striker to cover for their latest injuries.

Andre Ayew and Andy Carroll are both sidelined for the Hammers, leaving Bilic short of options up front as West Ham tackle a busy domestic and European schedule.

The Croatian revealed after the 1-0 win against Bournemouth that discussions with club officials will take place quickly to find a replacement, but warned that quality strikers are head to come by.

Speaking on the club website, Bilic said: “With Andy and Andre, they are more long-term injuries. Hopefully Andre will be back on December 1.

“Are we going to try to get one [a striker]? We’re going to try to get one if possible.

“The chairman is going to be very generous, I think, and we’re going to get one if we can find a proper one, but they’re very hard to find.”

“I’m going to speak to the chairman and our head of recruitment on Monday morning and if we can get one, it has to be a good one.”

Bilic was specificly asked about out-of-favour Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony and appears to be a fan.

“Bony is a good player – but we will speak on Monday,” he added. “If we get one it’s got to be a good one. But if not I have the squad that will fight for West Ham big time.”