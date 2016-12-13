Bilic: Payet not ‘thinking’ about potential Man United move

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has reassured Hammers fans that Dimitri Payet is only focused on helping the club out of the trouble.

The Frenchman’s free-kick against Liverpool helped earn West Ham a vital point last weekend, but the former Marseille man has struggled to make the same impact he made when he first joined the club.

His poor performances have prompted many to believe has been distracted by rumours of a potential big-money move to Manchester United, but Bilic has said that is far from case.

“I spoke to Dimitri Payet in my office on Monday and he is only thinking about our season,” said Bilic.

“He is fully focused on the next few games.”

Club captain Mark Noble has also echoed the thoughts of his manager.

He told talkSPORT: “This season was going to be so difficult because of what he did last season. I am not just talking about he was one of the best players in the Premier League.

“For the last season, he has been one of the best players in the whole world with the Euros.

“But the chances he has created this season and the important goals he has scored for us, Dimi is fully committed – I can tell you that now.”

West Ham will be looking to secure their first Premier League win since October 22 when they take on Burnley at the London Stadium on Wednesday.