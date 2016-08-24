Bilic refuses to rule out moves for strongly-linked strikers

Slaven Bilic has promised that injury-ravaged West Ham “will act” in the transfer market if a “good quality” target becomes available.

The Hammers have lost Andre Ayew and Andy Carroll in recent weeks to lengthy injuries and, as a result, Manchester City’s Wilfried Bony and Juventus forward Simone Zaza have both been tipped to make the move to the London Stadium.

Ahead of West Ham’s Europa League play-off second-leg clash with Astra Giurgiu on Thursday, the Croatian boss was asked about the prospect of signing one of strongly-linked names.

“In terms of signings if something good quality wise comes up we are going to act,” said Bilic.

“We were linked with him (Zaza) last year and he is a top player. We were in contact with him last year and will see what happens.

“He (Bony) is also an option because he plays in the position we are looking for. I leave negotiations to the chairman and Tony Henry.”

Bilic did have some good news on the injury front, with one star man in particular close to returning to action.

“We are going to wait and see who will play tomorrow. We will put out the strongest possible side as we want to qualify,” Bilic added.

“Maybe one of Dimitri Payet and Manuel Lanzini will be on the bench. Its is more likely they will participate on Sunday against Manchester City.

“We got a good result in the first leg. If we want to qualify we have to beat Astra at home and should be confident. I expect us to win.”