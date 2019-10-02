Slaven Bilic has told his West Brom players not to lose their focus after seeing their unbeaten start to the season ended in a 1-0 loss against Leeds at Elland Road.

Ezgjan Alioski scored the only goal, via a deflection off former Leeds defender Kyle Bartley.

Albion bossed the majority of the second half but could not find a way past a stubborn home defence.

Leeds boss Bielsa admitted his men had ridden their luck in gaining victory over Albion; but for Bilic it was a maiden loss in the Championship since he arrived in the summer.

“I’m very disappointed with the result but I’m proud of how we played second half,” said the Croatian.

“We knew who we were playing and we talked about this as a big opportunity.

“They (Leeds) were more aggressive in the first half and scored a goal. But in the second I didn’t see Leeds for a long time.

“I think we definitely deserved one goal and I’m disappointed that we didn’t take any of these chances.

“But it’s important we don’t lose focus or belief.”

