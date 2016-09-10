Bilic: Striker move failed because ‘he was waiting for Arsenal’

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has revealed he failed in a move for AC Milan’s Carlos Bacca because the striker “was waiting for Arsenal”.

Bilic was on the hunt for a striker all summer and he has revealed he had four frontmen on his shopping list and eventually got one of those, but another prospective deal fell through because the player fancied a move to Arsenal.

The Hammerss eventually signed Simone Zaza on a season-long loan from Juventus to bolster their frontline, but Bilic says a move for AC Milan star Carlos Bacca fell through because of the players’ desire to move to The Emirates.

“In this transfer window we tried to raise the bar by signing players who would have been unthinkable for our club just a few years ago,” Bilic told Italian outlet MilanNews.

“But as we’ve shown with the new stadium and training ground, we have the ambition to grow as a club.

“For certain champions it was not ‘normal’ for them to be on our shortlist even two or three years ago.

“On our list were Lacazette, Zaza, Bacca and Batshuayi, but I knew it would be difficult to buy them.

“We wanted Zaza in September of last year, but Juventus had no intention of selling him, then we turned our attention to Lacazette and then Bacca, but we weren’t the Colombian’s first choice.

“He was waiting for Arsenal or Atletico Madrid and then ultimately decided to stay at Milan, but we’re very happy because we got Zaza, who was our first choice a year ago.”