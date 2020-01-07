Bilic urges frustrated West Brom striker to step up and earn his place

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has sent a clear message to Baggies’ striker Kenneth Zohore – he wants him to step up and earn his place in the side.

Zohore was on the score sheet for the Baggies at the weekend as they beat Charlton 1-0 to progress into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Bilic praised Zohore for his performance but urged the striker to work even harder to cement his place in the squad.

He said: “He’s working hard, he didn’t have many minutes, but he never stopped working,

“He came on really well and made an impact against Leeds and here he played with Charlie [Austin], they played well and worked hard.

“The only way they can do it, he and anyone else, is by working hard and taking their chances when they get them.”

Zohore has spent most of his time on the sidelines at West Brom since his £8m summer move from Cardiff City.

The Dane and Bilic have had discussions in recent weeks over a lack of game time but Bilic is proud of him for working hard and impressing when he has had chances.

He added: “You can’t please all the players, you want them all fit and more or less everybody is going to get their chance because everybody is going to get their chance over the course of the season – especially Kenneth.

“That’s why he got a chance against Leeds, and Barnsley, recently. It wouldn’t happen if he wasn’t training hard, but he trains hard. Simple.”

The striker has had to compete with some of league’s finest talent to earn a place in the West Brom side including Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu.

Zohore himself spoke about the importance of taking his chance, and will be looking to build on his goal to give Bilic a selection dilemma up top.

He said: “I hadn’t scored in a while before this so I was really pleased to get on the scoresheet.

“I have been speaking with the manager. He knows I’ve been frustrated but I’ve just had to wait for my chance. I think I took my chance.”

The Baggies will play Charlton again on Saturday in the league, with Zohore hoping to be part of Bilic’s selection plans.

If results go their way, a West Brom win could see them return to the top of the table.