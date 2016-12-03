Bilic: West Ham not even ‘good enough’ in training

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic pulled no punches in his assessment of his team.

The 48-year-old blamed a lack of intensity in the Hammers’ performance and said it is the same case in training.

“We’re not good enough and it’s a big disappointment,” Bilic said. “I feel sorry for the fans and the club.

“We played some good games in this season and we had some good moments (against Arsenal) as well but I have to be honest and say we don’t have the intensity.

“First of all the intensity from dedication comes also the quality. We don’t have it enough even in training – that’s why we have it so occasionally in games.

“In my opinion that’s the main reason why we can’t do it for 90 minutes.”