Bilic: West Ham’s confidence is shot – and our credit is gone

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic warned his under-performing players they have run out of credit following their nightmare start to the season.

Despite bringing in 11 new signings this summer, Bilic’s first-choice team is still largely the one which challenged for a top-four finish last term, eventually settling for seventh to qualify for the Europa League.

Our blog immediately after the game on Sunday suggested the club’s scatter gun transfer policy this summer had unhinged the team’s harmony.

However, they were knocked out of that by Romanian minnows Astra Giurgu and have since suffered their worst opening to a campaign since 2002, when they were relegated.

Bilic on Southampton defeat

Sunday’s 3-0 collapse at home to Southampton made it four straight defeats, in which they have conceded a total of 14 goals, and left them in the bottom three.

Bilic said: “We are not the first or the last team who has been in this situation in the Premier League and most of it is about confidence, but the club has the same players and the same manager who did good things last year.

“I told the players after we lost to West Brom that there is no need to panic, the credit was there for a lot of them. But now that credit is gone.”