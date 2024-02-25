‘Billion-pound bottle jobs’ – Neville slaughters Chelsea in ‘no sympathy’ jibe at Todd Boehly

Chelsea have been slaughtered by Gary Neville after losing the League Cup final to Liverpool, as the pundit called them “billion pound bottle jobs.”

The League Cup might have been the only thing to be even remotely proud of at Stamford Bridge this season. After last season’s 12th-placed Premier League finish, reaching the final represented a step in the right direction.

With the Blues currently 11th in this season’s Premier League, a cup win might have taken some attention away from what is mostly a poor season.

They had a great chance of winning it, too.

Liverpool were without Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, while Chelsea were at full strength.

The sides had a similar amount of chances, and the Blues were kept at bay well by Caoimhin Kelleher in the Liverpool net, with a big Conor Gallagher chance being kept out, before the entire Chelsea front line had a go inside the box in one exchange, with the goalkeeper eventually grasping control of the ball.

That came just before the end of regulation time, with the game going to extra time.

At the back end of the second half of the additional period, Virgil van Dijk rose above the Blues’ defence to head home and win the game 1-0 for his side.

Neville slaughters Chelsea ‘bottle jobs’

At the end of the match, commentator Neville slaughtered Chelsea for letting the game slip against the young Liverpool outfit.

“It’s [Jurgen] Klopp’s kids against the billion-pound bottle jobs,” he said.

“I’ve got no sympathy whatsoever!”

Indeed, in the first three transfer windows since Todd Boehly became Chelsea chairman, he sanctioned £1billion worth of signings, and yet the Blues were not able to overcome a side which, come the end of the game, featured a fair few very inexperienced players.

Many have suggested Boehly has taken the soul away from his club, selling a number of homegrown academy players in order to make big-money signings, and as such, Neville’s lack of sympathy might be justified.

Van Dijk proud of youngsters

The pundit also made the point that Liverpool had a few youngsters in their side, and after the game, Van Dijk detailed his pride for them getting to taste trophy triumph.

“It means so much, all the young boys on the pitch in extra time, it’s incredible. I’m so proud of the team, intense game for both sides, we had chances and… amazing,” he said.

“Listen it’s emotion, it’s everything and I’m so proud of the boys, all the young boys playing their part in what we achieved today and it’s incredible and, yeah, onto more.”

The win means Klopp will at least go out with one winner’s medal in his final season at Anfield, and there could be more to come with his side top of the Premier League.

