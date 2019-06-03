Billionaire PSG chief has plan for Bielsa as Leeds talks get underway

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi is looking to meet with Marcelo Bielsa this week to spell out his vision for Leeds after talks were held about QSI buying into the Yorkshire club.

Monday’s L’Equipe claims Leeds chairman and majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani is meeting with Qatari Sports Investments chief al-Khelaifi in Doha today to discuss a potential deal.

According to local reports, Radrizzani has no desire to sell his stake in Leeds – but will sell a partial stake to would-be investors if he believes it can strengthen the club and further their chances of reaching the Premier League.

And as part of his efforts to curry favour with Radrizzani, L’Equipe claims Al-Khelaifi – whose QSI company owns the Ligue 1 giants and funded the world record swoops for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe – will meet with Bielsa in Doha amid ongoing discussions over a takeover and to spell out his intentions.

According to the French paper, the English market is the top priority for QSI and they believe an investment in the right club could be highly lucrative in the years to come.

Any potential deal could also be highly beneficial to Leeds, with the Yorkshire side likely to be given first refusal on any upcoming PSG youngsters, as well as an expected cash windfall in the transfer market.

Leeds are believed to be in talks with six different potential investors but an agreement with the Qatari giants would be huge for the Championship club.

United are preparing for another season of Championship football after losing to Derby in the play-off semi-finals, but do so knowing Bielsa will remain in charge for the next season.

Radrizzani said Bielsa had “unfinished business” with Leeds after guiding them to the semi-finals of the play-offs.

“We were close and next season we will work harder to achieve our goal. I am delighted that Marcelo has agreed to stay on for another year,” the Italian said.

