Bird extends Barnsley stay by a year
Teenage midfielder Jared Bird has signed a new one year contract with Championship club Barnsley.
The 19-year-old, who is the club’s Under-23 captain, has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the 2017/18 season.
Having just extended his contract, @jaredbird_ is keen to make his way into Paul Heckingbottom’s plans this season! #COYR ?⚪️ pic.twitter.com/G72jjGNdSS
— Barnsley FC (@bfc_official) June 19, 2017
Tykes coach Paul Harsley told the club’s official website: “Jared led by example throughout last season and did everything we asked of him on and off the pitch.
“He has been rewarded for that with a new deal and I couldn’t be more pleased for him. All the coaches at the club will continue to work with him and hope his progression continues.”
Bird was part of the first-team squad for several Championship matches last season.