Bird extends Barnsley stay by a year

Barnsley: Able to call on Sam Morsy again

Teenage midfielder Jared Bird has signed a new one year contract with Championship club Barnsley.

The 19-year-old, who is the club’s Under-23 captain, has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the 2017/18 season.

Having just extended his contract, @jaredbird_ is keen to make his way into Paul Heckingbottom’s plans this season! #COYR ?⚪️ pic.twitter.com/G72jjGNdSS — Barnsley FC (@bfc_official) June 19, 2017

Tykes coach Paul Harsley told the club’s official website: “Jared led by example throughout last season and did everything we asked of him on and off the pitch.

“He has been rewarded for that with a new deal and I couldn’t be more pleased for him. All the coaches at the club will continue to work with him and hope his progression continues.”

Bird was part of the first-team squad for several Championship matches last season.