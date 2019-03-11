Birmingham fan jailed for 14 weeks after assault on Jack Grealish

Birmingham fan Paul Mitchell, 27, has been jailed at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court for 14 weeks for assaulting Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

Chair of the bench Alison Fisher and another magistrate ordered Mitchell to pay £100 to Grealish as compensation for the pain, discomfort and shock caused by the assault.

Mitchell was also hit with a £115 victim surcharge and £135 in prosecution costs – and given a fortnight to pay the total sum of £350.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was punched by a fan and Manchester United defender Chris Smalling was also confronted on the pitch in two separate incidents on Sunday.

Birmingham have also banned Mitchell for life from St Andrews, as well as a second supporter, who aimed “vile and malicious tweets on social media, relating to Jack Grealish and his family”.