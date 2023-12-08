Birmingham, Sunderland primed to strike for bargain transfer of exciting Sevilla attacker in January

Championship duo Sunderland and Birmingham City are weighing up January moves for Sevilla attacker Musa Drammeh, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Drameh is currently playing for Sevilla’s B team – Sevilla Atletico – but he is on the verge of a call-up to the first-team following his exploits this season.

The wide forward has impressed so far this season with five goals and two assists in 13 appearances for Sevilla Atletico in Segunda Federacion – Gr. IV.

Scouts from Sunderland and Birmingham have made several checks on Drammeh this season and they see him as a potential star in the making.

Drammeh, 22, is entering the final six months of his contract at Sevilla and his availability for a cut-price fee in January has alerted both the Black Cats and the Blues.

Sunderland have been short of useful attacking options this season with none of the strikers on their books at the Stadium of Light having scored yet.

Birmingham boss Wayne Rooney has endured a tough start to life at St Andrew’s and he is keen to reshape the squad in January with forward additions amongst his top priorities.

