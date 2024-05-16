Bitter Euro giants hand Arsenal easier route to sensational attacker, with Barcelona blacklisted

Arsenal could have an easier route to Xavi Simons after Barcelona were eliminated from the pursuit

Arsenal could be handed an easier route to the signing of Xavi Simons, as Paris Saint-Germain are eager not to sell to Barcelona, and the attacker himself is wary of returning to his parent club.

Year after year under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal make prudent decisions in the transfer market. After they narrowly missed out on the title last season, they went out and got Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and David Raya – each of those players have contributed to another good campaign.

If the Gunners don’t win the title this term, they’ll have missed out on it by a smaller margin than they did last time out.

That suggests things are heading in the right direction, and Arteta should keep what he’s doing.

As such, more big transfers are likely this summer, if the Gunners can afford to make them.

One star man Arteta is looking to bring to the club is RB Leipzig loanee Simons. The 21-year-old is on a loan spell away from PSG, and has shown phenomenal form in both this and the previous campaign.

With PSV Eindhoven last season – who he went to permanently and was then bought back from – the attacking-midfielder/winger scored 22 goals in all competitions and assisted another 12, and this season, at a higher level, he has nine goals and 15 assists.

As a result, it’s said the Gunners are now pushing hard to secure his services, but felt Barcelona – Simons’ former club – would give them tough competition, given they want him back.

PSG eliminate Barcelona danger

However, the chances of the La Liga giants re-signing their former asset now seem very slim.

That’s as if PSG are to sell the young superstar, they have absolutely no interest in it being to Barca.

That’s according to Sport, who state it’s unlikely the French outfit will consider an offer if it’s them lodging it.

The reasons for that stem from antagonism from both sides, that has led to the Ligue 1 side not wanting to see their talent in a Barcelona shirt.

Arsenal laughing at easier route to transfer

That should give Arsenal an easier route to the transfer of Simons, who could be available to offers in the region of £51million.

That he’s said to be reluctant to return to the French capital after his current loan should also be music to Gunners’ ears.

However, PSG do apparently still see Simons as a key part of their project for the future.

As such, they are said to be hopeful that they can convince him to change his mind.

If that does not happen, Arsenal have themselves in a great position to land a phenomenal talent.

