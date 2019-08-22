Bitter Romelu Lukaku turns on Man Utd fans over blame culture

Romelu Lukaku has slammed Manchester United supporters for continually blaming players for the club’s issues.

The 26-year-old ended his two-season stint at Old Trafford on transfer deadline day, joining Inter Milan in an €80million (£73.75million) deal.

Lukaku came in for some criticism over his two seasons with the Red Devils – none more so than for his bulky physique – despite his decent goal record of 42 goals in 96 appearances for the club.

In a podcast apparently recorded before he move to Inter, Lukaku has claimed United supporters always ‘had to find the culprit’ during his time at Old Trafford.

“They have to find somebody,” Lukaku told the LightHarted Podcast. “It is [Paul] Pogba, it is me or it is Alexis [Sanchez]. It’s the three of us all the time.

“They have got to find somebody to blame. I put my hand up, like, this year I don’t think I was the only one playing bad. A lot of people were playing bad but they had to find the culprit.

“If they want to put the blame on me, you know what, f**k it, do what you gotta do.

“I think the team has so much potential to do some great stuff. There is a lot of talent. But it is not only talent; you really have to build a team.”

Lukaku could soon be joined by Sanchez at the San Siro with a report on Wednesday claiming the deal was close and detailing exactly what his exit would cost United.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!