Bizarre report now claims Eden Hazard will sign new Chelsea deal

Eden Hazard is reportedly ready to turn his back on a move to Real Madrid and sign a new contract with Chelsea.

The Belgium forward, widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s best players, has admitted his admiration for Real on numerous occasions in the past, and said there was a good chance he would swap Stanford Bridge for the Bernabeu last summer.

Quotes also emerged earlier this month, stating that Hazard had already made a decision on his future.

However Don Balon now claims the winger – currently contracted to the Blues until summer 2020 – has informed Chelsea he is not only willing to stay at Stamford Bridge, but will also sign an extension to cement the best years of his career to the west London club.

According to the Spanish outlet, Hazard’s change of heart on a move to Real Madrid has been prompted by the transfer ban imposed on Chelsea by UEFA, with the club currently unable to sign new players during the next two transfer windows.

It’s suggested Hazard does not want to leave Chelsea in the lurch and will sacrifice his chances of joining the reigning European champions in order to stay loyal to the Blues in their hour of need as selling him would leave the club unable – until summer 2020 at least – be able to sign a replacement.

Claims that Hazard will sign a new deal at Chelsea come just a week after former Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas also suggested the former Lille man would tie himself to a bumper new contract at Stamford Bridge.

When told by Spanish radio station El Larguero of Hazard’s quotes, Fabregas replied: “He said that?”

“If he said that, I think it’s because he’s going to extend his contract with Chelsea. He’s a loyal player. He told me he would never fight with Chelsea to leave. This is his club, he has won so much in England.

“This is just what I think, but I know him well. If he has made a decision, it would never be to let the club down in the middle of the season, he would not do that.”

However, the former Arsenal and Barcelona star did say earlier in the conversation: “I don’t know what he will do. I know he likes Madrid, it was his dream as a child to play there, but I also know he is very happy at Chelsea. I know his family are happy in London and he is one of the captains of the team.

“But he must make a decision as he is at the end of his contract, first because of money but also because, at 28 years old, it is the right and last time for him to go.”

