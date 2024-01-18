Blackburn line up move for Birmingham striker as Tomasson eyes replacement for Ipswich target

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Blackburn Rovers have made an enquiry for Birmingham’s Lukas Jutkiewicz as Jon Dahl Tomasson looks to bring in a striker.

The 34-year-old is in the final six months of his contract and as yet no deal has been agreed about extending his stay at St Andrew’s.

Jutkiewicz has made 20 appearances in the Championship so far this season but only three of them have come as a starter.

The former Everton, Burnley and Middlesbrough forward has chipped in with three goals and one assist across all competitions so far this term.

As mentioned, Blackburn are in the market for a new striker this month to bolster their attacking options and Jutkiewicz is among their list of targets.

Rovers are battling to keep hold of Sam Gallagher this month, with the club rejecting three bids from Ipswich for the former Southampton man.

Sunderland are also keen on the 28-year-old, but their priority striker target is Bournemouth’s Kieffer Moore.

Blackburn are reluctant to lose Gallagher despite the fact the player is due to be out of contract in June and could therefore leave Ewood Park for free in the summer

He has struggled with injuries recently and has only made six league appearances so far this season, but did feature in Blackburn’s last game against West Brom.

He remains a key player for Tomasson, though, netting seven times in 34 Championship games last season.

The Lancashire club have identified Jutkiewicz as a potential replacement for Gallagher in case they decide to cash-in on him before the close of the transfer window.

It remains to be seen if Birmingham would consider selling Jutkiewicz, however, with the club sitting fifth from bottom of the Championship table and looking to avoid a relegation dogfight in the second half of the season.

