Blackburn make late swoop for Swansea striker Emnes

Struggling Blackburn have boosted their goalscoring options by making a late deadline day swoop for Swansea striker Marvin Emnes.

The 28-year-old, who has also played for Middlesbrough, will remain at Ewood Park on loan until January 15.

Emnes, who was also linked with Leeds, made just four appearances for the Premier League side last season and has failed to score a league goal since his permanent move from Middlesbrough in July 2014.

But the former Netherlands Under-21 international did score 31 goals in 162 games in six years at Boro.

Emnes joins Rovers with the club bottom of the table and without a league win.