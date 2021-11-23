Blackburn identify replacement for injured on-loan Leeds winger

Blackburn Rovers are once again looking to a Portsmouth winger to fill a void in their squad.

After being linked to Ronan Curtis in the summer, this time it’s Marcus Harness who is on Tony Mowbray’s radar, according to The Lancashire Telegraph.

A spot has opened up on the wing at Ewood Park with the news that on-loan Leeds United winger Ian Poveda will miss the remainder of the season with cruciate ligament damage.

Harness has had an impressive start to the League One campaign with Pompey.

He has scored eight goals in 18 appearances this season – including three goals in his last three outings.

However, Portsmouth manager, Danny Cowley is keen to keep hold of the 25-year-old.

He told The Portsmouth News: “We are a football club that’s trying to get better. If we lose our best players that becomes really difficult.

“There is no pressure at all from the owners to sell any of our best players; and they have said that from the moment we came in.”

The winger’s contract with Portsmouth expires at the end of the season.

But the club holds an option to extend for a further year to avoid losing him on a free.

Cowley added: “He obviously has an option on that contract, and I am 99.9 per cent sure that, at some stage, the option is going to be taken up.

“Marcus Harness and his representatives will know that, at some point, we are going to have to take that option.”

Blackburn have been linked with a slew of talent in League One.

The Lancashire Telegraph reports that Lincoln City’s Anthony Scully and Rotherham’s Chiedozie Ogbene have been touted for a move to Ewood Park.

