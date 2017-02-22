Blackburn name Mowbray as new head coach

After sacking Owen Coyle, Blackburn Rovers have announced Tony Mowbray as their new head coach.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after confirmation that Rovers had parted company with Coyle.

Blackburn owners the Venky’s made the decision to change management yesterday with the club next to bottom of the Championship with just one win in their last 13 league games.

Mowbray, 53, has put pen to paper on an 18-month contract and succeeds Owen Coyle who left the Championship club by mutual consent on Tuesday.

Mowbray, most recently in charge at Coventry, is set to take training for the first time on Wednesday afternoon as he prepares the team for a crucial clash away at relegation rivals Burton on Friday night.

He will be assisted by David Lowe, who makes the step up from the club’s head of academy coaching, while former Rovers favourite David Dunn will take on the role of first-team coach.

Mowbray began his managerial career at Ipswich and has also managed Hibernian, West Brom, Celtic, Middlesbrough and Coventry.

At Hibs, he twice led the Scottish club into Europe while at West Brom he lost the Championship play-off final in 2007 before getting the Baggies promoted to the Premier League as champions the following season.