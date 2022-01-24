Blackburn Rovers have reached an agreement to sign Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges this summer, according to reports.

Aberdeen have previously rejected two bids from the Lancashire-based club already this month. However, with the 26-year-old out of contract in summer, Blackburn are free to agree a deal in advance. Now, it is believed terms have been agreed for when the player becomes a free agent.

According to Football Insider, an agreement has been reached which will see Hedges join Rovers at the end of the season.

However, the promotion-hopefuls still believe they can sign the talented winger this month.

With it now becoming obvious Hedges will not be signing a new contract with the Dons, Tony Mowbray’s side hope a new bid can be successful.

As quoted by the Daily Record, Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass previously revealed the club had made Hedges an “unbelievable” offer to stay at Pittodrie.

However, the Wales international appears to have his heart set on a move back to England.

The attacker joined Aberdeen in 2019 on a three-year deal from Barnsley.

Since then, Hedges has become a vital member of the Aberdeen squad.

But whether it happens this month or in summer, it appears evident the Welshman will play at Ewood Park in the near future.

Bradley Dack returns to action

Following a long injury setback, Bradley Dack made his return to football for the Under-23 squad.

The fan-favourite featured in the first half as Rovers took on Leeds United in the Premier League 2 Division One.

Dack is expected to feature for the Under-23’s throughout February ahead of a steady return to first-team action.

The club are also planning behind-closed-doors fixtures to aid in his recovery.

