Blackpool closing in on Sheffield Wednesday star as sale of midfield regular nears completion

Blackpool are in talks to sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers before the transfer window slams shut this week, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and the Owls could decide to cash in on him now rather than risk allowing him to leave for free in the summer.

The 27-year-old has made 22 appearances in the Championship so far this season, but he has not featured in the last three games for Wednesday.

TEAMtalk sources have been told that manager Danny Rohl could be willing to let Byers leave Hillsborough if it allows him to make moves of his own in the transfer window before Thursday’s deadline.

Byers has made 78 appearances and scored 14 goals for Wednesday since joining from Swansea in the summer of 2021.

Blackpool are keen to add reinforcements to their squad side before the transfer window slams shut.

They see Byers as someone who could boost their push for promotion from League One.

Byers has experience of winning promotion from League One after helping Wednesday achieve promotion to the Championship last season.

With that in mind, he could prove to be an ideal addition for the Lancashire club.

EXCLUSIVE: Everton and Luton line up ambitious late move for Ajax forward who scored 29 goals last season

