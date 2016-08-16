Blind ‘handed Man Utd assurances’ as Inter boss admits liking

Daley Blind has been told he has a future at Manchester United after reportedly impressing new boss Jose Mourinho by his ability to ‘follow instructions’ and his tactical awareness.

The Holland international was expected to be shown the door by Mourinho this summer and he was one of the players whose future we debated in this article.

However, the player impressed during Sunday’s win at Bournemouth and the previous week’s Community Shield success and has now been told he remains very much part of Mourinho’s plans this season.

The Times claim Blind, who at 1m 80 is one of the smallest individuals ever to start in the centre of a Mourinho defence, has earned his new manager’s trust with his attitude to a training regime radically different from Louis van Gaal’s, his tactical intelligence, and a series of “fantastic” performances alongside new signing Eric Bailly.

Barcelona had been mentioned as possible suitors for the defender, while new Inter Milan boss Frank de Boer has now admitted his admiration for the player.

De Boer worked with Blind for four years at Ajax prior to the 26-year-old’s move to United in 2014 and speaking after Inter’s 2-0 friendly win over Celtic on Sunday, he said: “We have a lot of good defenders here, but we’ll see.

“I like him as a player for sure, he’s fantastic. He is very happy at Manchester United though and played in the Community Shield.

“Of course, any of my ex-players at Ajax are guys I like to keep an eye on and watch them very closely. I do the same with [Christian] Eriksen, [Toby] Alderweireld, all of those guys. I like to follow them and I do the same with Daley Blind.

“I know his situation and I think he’s very happy and playing with confidence but we’ll see in the future.”