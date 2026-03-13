Erling Haaland remains firmly on the radar of both Barcelona and Real Madrid, but TEAMtalk sources have explained why any move for the prolific striker is not expected this summer, with the striker’s focus entirely on Manchester City and on his country ahead of the World Cup finals.

Instead, the Norwegian superstar has one clear focus heading into the upcoming window – leading his country at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Those close to the striker say Haaland firmly believes the Norway national football team have a genuine opportunity to make a major impact across the Atlantic, and his full attention is currently on helping his country achieve that goal.

The confidence is understandable given the striker’s remarkable international record. Haaland has scored 55 goals in just 48 caps, an extraordinary strike rate that underlines his importance to Norway’s ambitions.

Domestically, the forward continues to deliver at an elite level for Manchester City. He currently has 22 Premier League goals this season, matching the tally he recorded in the previous campaign.

Overall, Haaland’s numbers for City remain staggering, with 153 goals in 186 appearances since arriving in England.

It is precisely that kind of output that has ensured the striker remains firmly on the radar of both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that both Spanish giants believe Haaland’s long-term contract – signed in 2025 – contains clauses that could potentially open the door to a future transfer.

However, despite ongoing admiration from Spain’s two biggest clubs, TEAMtalk has been told that talk of a move this summer has been played down by all parties involved – including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Haaland’s own camp…

Haaland camp dismisses Real Madrid and Barcelona move talk

The only notable public suggestion of a move has come from Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font, who recently spoke about the possibility of bringing Haaland to the club and claimed he had reached a verbal agreement with City sporting director Hugo Viana over a deal.

But those suggestions were swiftly dismissed by the striker’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, who rejected claims that talks had taken place.

Speaking to the Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito de Jugones, she said: “We have a lot of respect and admiration for Barcelona, but there hasn’t been any contact whatsoever — with Erling Haaland or with Barcelona’s management, regarding potential transfer targets.

“Also, because the player renewed his contract a few months ago, he’s very happy at Manchester City. Everything is going very well for him, and we really have nothing to discuss about a transfer when everything is so good at City.”

TEAMtalk also understands that current Barcelona president Joan Laporta – who is widely expected to secure another term – is planning for the short term with veteran striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish forward is set to be given one more season as the club’s main No.9, with Barcelona internally viewing the summer of 2027 as a more realistic timeline to pursue a blockbuster move for Haaland.

Interestingly, that same year could also mark a major moment for Manchester City. Current manager Pep Guardiola is due to see his contract expire in 2027, meaning the club could be entering a new era around the same time Haaland’s future becomes a major talking point again.

Real Madrid are also long-term admirers of the City striker, meaning the stage could eventually be set for a heavyweight El Clásico transfer battle.

For now, though, the message from all sides is clear: Haaland remains fully committed to Manchester City, with his immediate focus on domestic success and the dream of leading Norway on the world stage.

