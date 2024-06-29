Liverpool were ‘close’ to agreeing a deal with Newcastle to sign Anthony Gordon ‘this week’ until talks broke down over a possible swap deal involving a 21-year-old Reds star, it has been reported.

A new era is underway on Merseyside with Arne Slot stepping into the sizeable shoes vacated by Jurgen Klopp, who departed at the end of last season following a hugely-memorable near-nine year stint at Anfield. And with the Dutchman looking to stamp his own mark on the Liverpool team next season, we understand sizeable funds have been put at Slot’s disposal this summer.

Indeed, while Slot will prioritise a new left-sided centre-half and holding midfielder this summer, he’s also looking at a possible addition to his forward line and amid claims he will not stand in the way of Luis Diaz departing Anfield if a sizeable offer comes in.

One name who had been mentioned as a would-be target is Gordon, whom enjoyed an excellent season at St James’ Park by scoring 12 goals and adding 11 assists to earn him the accolade of Newcastle’s Player of the Year.

His direct running style and dribbling technique also earned the 23-year-old Liverpudlian a place in the England squad at Euro 2024, with Gareth Southgate overlooking Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford in favour of Gordon.

However, with the Magpies reportedly needing to raise funds by June 30 to fall within the Premier League’s strict PSR (Profit and Sustainability Rules), the Daily Mail claims they had looked at a possible deal to sell Gordon to Liverpool this week.

Liverpool move for Gordon off after Slot refusal to swap 21 y/o makeweight

Indeed, they state that talks between the clubs had been ongoing over a few days while the player was preparing for and then involved in Euro 2024 action for his country against Slovenia on Tuesday.

Per the bold report, Newcastle ‘were ready to sell’ Gordon to Liverpool ‘this week as they strive to comply with financial rules – but talks over a move have broken down’.

That’s because that, while the Reds were said to be extremely keen on bringing Gordon to Anfield, they were not prepared to sacrifice a star of their own as part of the deal, amid claims Newcastle had also asked Liverpool about a deal for Jarell Quansah.

It’s claimed Slot views the 21-year-old defender – who made 33 appearances in his breakthrough season at Anfield and also who scored the last goal of the Klopp era – as a future England international and did not want to leave his side even lighter in an area already weakened by the summer exit of Joel Matip.

The Mail claims Liverpool did not end up pursuing with negotiations once Newcastle made their desire to sign Quansah clear and days of talks were ended abruptly without a deal for either side.

However, it is claimed Newcastle’s situation, financially, has not yet been resolved, and there remains a chance that talks could be resurrected over the weekend as the clock ticks down on the PSR deadline.

And it’s stated that the Tynesiders ‘remain at risk’ of a points deduction next season if they can’t comply with the rules – meaning the reluctant sale of Gordon – who had been informed of developments – could still be considered.

Had an agreement been reached, it’s claimed the 23-year-old – rated in the £80m to £100m bracket by Newcastle – would have travelled to Leipzig for a medical.

PSG are also said to be keen on the player as they seek a replacement for Kylian Mbappe in their attack and sources have told the Mail they also remain an option to sign Gordon before the weekend is out.