Arne Slot could pile more misery on Ruben Amorim by raiding Sporting Lisbon for top Liverpool target Goncalo Inacio, according to reports.

After Xabi Alonso’s decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool chiefs began talks with Amorim as they stepped up their hunt for Jurgen Klopp’s replacement. Liverpool even appeared willing to offer the Portuguese a three-year contract.

But it then emerged that Amorim had flown to London to hold talks with Liverpool’s Premier League competitors West Ham United. Liverpool felt that Amorim’s agent was using the interest from West Ham as leverage to try and get a better contract offer, which saw the Reds end their interest.

Instead, Liverpool have agreed a £9million deal with Feyenoord to make Slot their head coach.

Amid the speculation linking Liverpool with Amorim, the Merseyside giants were tipped to sign some of Sporting’s best players including Inacio, Viktor Gyokeres, Ousmane Diomande and Morten Hjulmand.

Even though Amorim is no longer heading to Anfield, Inacio could still make that move. CaughtOffside report that Slot has made the signing of a left-footed centre-back his top priority for the summer, and Inacio fits the bill.

Inacio is 22 years old but is showing every indication that he can become a classy performer at the very highest level. Slot wants Liverpool to extend Virgil van Dijk’s contract, but Inacio could eventually succeed from the ageing Dutchman in defence.

As with most top players in Portugal, Inacio is available for transfer but only for a big price. Liverpool will need to match his €60million (£51.5m) release clause before striking a deal with Sporting.

Liverpool transfers: Arne Slot eyes top Sporting man

Amorim remains determined to manage in the Premier League and has re-appeared on West Ham’s radar, even though the initial talks between the two parties did not end well.

But West Ham are also in ‘advanced’ discussions with Julen Lopetegui. Should Lopetegui get the West Ham job and Liverpool sign Inacio from Sporting, then Slot would be rubbing more salt in Amorim’s wounds.

The report also provides some extra insight into Liverpool’s other summer transfer plans.

While the Reds expect Mo Salah to stay put, that will not stop Saudi club Al-Ittihad launching a ‘monster offer’.

If Salah performs a big U-turn and heads to the Middle East, then Liverpool have lined up former Man City ace Leroy Sane as a big-name replacement.

Alternatively, Liverpool could go down a different route and sign rising star Johan Bakayoko to replace their Egyptian hero.

