Euro Paper Talk: Blockbuster Liverpool swoop for £85m attacker signals end game for Reds forward; Tottenham, West Ham target ‘expected’ to move

A Liverpool star is facing a very uncertain future amid claims the Reds are hunting a top-class replacement, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have been given a boost in their Bundesliga striker hunt, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk includes Manchester United scouting a Serie A star.

LIVERPOOL ENTER CHASE FOR ELITE WINGER

Liverpool are ready to rival some of the biggest clubs in Europe to sign Napoli sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to reports.

Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen announced themselves as two of the most exciting attackers in Europe last season, playing a crucial role in Napoli ending their long wait for a Serie A title.

Despite being linked with a host of major clubs, the pair ended up staying in Naples last summer. However, that could change later this year.

Earlier on Tuesday, it emerged that centre-forward Osimhen is a prime target for Man Utd, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe ready to greenlight a mega-money deal. And left winger Kvaratskhelia could follow Osimhen to the Premier League.

In January, Kvaratskhelia’s agent admitted he could see his client moving to a top side, namechecking Manchester City as one potential destination.

But City already have Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish as left wingers in their squad. Instead, Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has revealed Liverpool are in a four-club battle to snare Kvaratskhelia.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all eyeing the 23-year-old amid uncertainty over his contract situation at Napoli.

The Serie A giants are aiming to tie him down to a bumper new contract but have yet to meet the player’s wage demands. As such, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis may be forced into a huge sale this summer.

Reds can sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for €100m

Previous reports have suggested that De Laurentiis will part with Kvaratskhelia if a €100million (£85.5m) bid arrives.

Given the comments from Kvaratskhelia’s agent earlier this year, the wide man wants to join a team that will compete for silverware straight away. This gives Liverpool, Barca and PSG a much better chance of landing him than Chelsea.

On Monday, Kvaratskhelia’s father, Badri Kvaratskhelia, revealed he expects the Georgia international to stay at Napoli. Although, Kvaratskhelia senior added that he will ‘respect’ his son’s decision if he does decide to try out a new challenge in England.

“I am so happy with Napoli’s title and that my son Khvicha contributed to winning it,” he said.

“I am grateful to Italy and Naples for having welcomed and appreciated him as a person and as a footballer.

“He’s the only one who can choose whether to stay at Napoli, but I think he will continue wearing the Napoli shirt. In any case, I will respect his decision.”

Liverpool entering the frame for an elite left winger such as Kvaratskhelia suggests that the Reds are happy to replace Luis Diaz.

On Friday, it was shockingly revealed that Liverpool are ready to listen to offers for Diaz, despite the 27-year-old usually being in Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven.

Diaz has emerged as a target for several clubs in Spain, though they have yet to be named. Given the potential cost of signing him, it is highly likely those teams will be Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

MAN UTD WATCH STRIKER TARGET

Man Utd sent a scout to monitor the performance of Joshua Zirkzee during Bologna’s 2-1 victory over Atalanta on Sunday. The striker played 81 minutes and scored from the penalty spot. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid are ready to offer £43m for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. However, they will not be getting close to Bayern’s £60m valuation of the player due to his contract running down. (Cadena Ser)

Man City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega wants to be offered more money before penning a new contract at the Etihad. His current deal expires in June 2025. (Sky Germany)

Liverpool are planning a ‘top’ midfield signing this summer and are prepared to challenge Man Utd for Inter Milan ace Nicolo Barella. (various)

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has emerged as a surprise contender to replace Xavi as Barcelona manager ahead of next season. (Sport)

TOTTENHAM, WEST HAM GIVEN ATTACKER UPDATE

Serhou Guirassy, who is a striker target for both Tottenham and West Ham, is ‘expected’ to depart Stuttgart at the end of the campaign. (Sky Germany)

Arsenal starlet Charlie Patino is struggling with his form as he is enticed by the idea of joining Juventus permanently this summer. (Michele Fratini)

Everton flop Moise Kean has admitted his spell at Goodison Park was ‘very hard’ and ‘disappointing’. Kean is now ‘working hard’ to get his career back on track at Juventus. (AS)

Bayern could hand Liverpool a double blow by snaring Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong alongside manager Xabi Alonso. Man Utd have also been credited with an interest in Frimpong. (Sky Germany)

Juve are internally discussing whether to continue with current coach Max Allegri or go down a different path. Impressive Bologna manager Thiago Motta is one potential successor. (Fabrizio Romano)

MANAGER SPEAKS OUT AMID MAN UTD LINKS

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi has downplayed rumours of a move to Man Utd by insisting he is very happy at the San Siro. Inzaghi and Inter will also discuss a new contract at the end of the season. (various)

Real Betis captain Nabil Fekir is poised to leave for a Saudi club in the summer. Such a transfer will help Betis to balance their books. (L’Equipe)

PSG boss Luis Enrique says he will continue using Kylian Mbappe sparingly, despite the Frenchman’s incredible ability. Enrique is gradually getting his squad used to playing without Mbappe in preparation for him joining Real Madrid. (various)

Atletico Madrid are hoping to raid Spanish rivals Real Sociedad for thriving defender Robin Le Normand, whom Man Utd and Liverpool have both taken a look at. (Marca)