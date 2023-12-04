Blow for Arsenal, Tottenham as sporting director says ‘absolutely not’ to January transfer for defender

Genoa sporting director Marco Ottolino has warned any suitors for Radu Dragusin that the defender will not be allowed to leave in January, despite reports since suggesting he has a price tag.

Dragusin has been establishing himself in Serie A after helping Genoa win promotion to the Italian top tier last season. In turn, after never quite making it at Juventus, the Romania international has been tipped to take the next step in his career at some point in 2024.

As many as four Premier League clubs have been linked with Dragusin in recent weeks. North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs that could go head to head for him.

Recently, Manchester United were also mentioned as potential bidders, while Newcastle feature prominently on the list of his admirers as well.

In fact, reports have claimed Newcastle might even have put some money on the table.

But before Genoa’s draw with Empoli on Saturday, Ottolino told DAZN that the clubs in regular contact with Dragusin are unlikely to tempt his current club into selling him midway through the season.

“We don’t think about the January market,” Ottolino said, “but it’s clear that a player from 2002, with this physicality, this speed and these characteristics is being looked at by all of Europe.

“There are many people with whom we have weekly contact, but there is no type of offer.

“We are absolutely not thinking about it.”

Dragusin could complete second season with Genoa

Genoa have Dragusin under contract until 2027 and reports are now claiming he would cost €35m (just under £30m) for anyone who wants to buy him. But his suitors might have to be patient after the strong stance that Ottolino has set out.

Since joining Genoa in 2022 on an initial loan deal from Juventus that became permanent after a year, Dragusin has made 56 appearances.

Still only 21 years old, he has ambitions of getting back to the calibre of club that he was briefly a part of during his Juventus days.

In addition to his admirers in the Premier League, recent reports have suggested he is of interest to Inter and AC Milan.

Barcelona are also now deemed to be serious suitors for Dragusin, per some Spanish sources.

However, some people close to the situation have predicted that a move to the English top flight is most likely, especially considering the financial power of those clubs.

