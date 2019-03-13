Blow for Alexis Sanchez as former club rejects chance to re-sign fallen star

Alexis Sanchez’s hopes of rekindling his faltering career at Barcelona have suffered a setback amid reports his former club have “zero interest” in re-signing the Chilean.

The Chilean forward joined United in a high-profile swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan last January, but his 14 months at Old Trafford have proved a major disappointment.

Sanchez became the highest-paid player in British football history when he made the move north, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal worth a reported £505,000 a week – worth over a staggering £26million a year to the player.

Reports earlier in the week suggested Sanchez would dig his heels in and refuse to accept a move elsewhere, knowing his stock had fallen that much that he would unlikely receive anywhere near his current salary.

However, it was claimed earlier on Wednesday that Sanchez has accepted he would have to move on to rejuvenate his flagging career and was ready to initiate severance talks with United, and among claims Barcelona are a potential suitor.

Sanchez was spotted in Catalonia over the weekend, prompting suggestions the LaLiga giants could bring back a player they first had between 2011 and 2014, prior to his move to Arsenal.

However, Mundo Deportivo insists Barca have no interest in bring Sanchez back to Spain and would not even enter discussions about the potential of even a loan deal for a man who scored 39 La Liga goals in 88 appearances for the club.

The news will come as a blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is more than happy to let Sanchez leave, and amid reports on Tuesday suggesting United had contacted potential suitors over the possibility of taking Sanchez on loan.

Although the route out of Old Trafford to Barcelona now appears blocked, it seems the player has come to accept that his time with United could already be over.

Sanchez has scored just once in the Premier League this season and once in the FA Cup, but is currently nursing a knee injury which is likely to be keep him sidelined for at least another month.

