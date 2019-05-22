Borussia Dortmund have signed striker Thorgan Hazard from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Moenchengladbach on a five-year deal.

The Belgium winger, the brother of Chelsea’s star man, Eden, has moved across Germany for an estimated fee of €40m (£34.6m).

Hazard had been speculatively linked with a move to Arsenal or Liverpool but has chosen to remain in Germany.

The 26-year-old Belgium international scored 13 goals and provided assists for 12 more in 35 matches for Moenchengladbach last season, form which had brought him to the attention of the Premier League big boys.

But after explaining his decision to stay in the Bundesliga, Hazard told the Borussia Dortmund website: “I am grateful for five great years at Borussia Moenchengladbach and very nice memories.

“This was the perfect time to take the next step in my career. I am proud to play for Borussia Dortmund, a top club with incredible fans.”

Hazard had recently explained that a move to Dortmund was close and that staying in Germany was always his priority.

“I have a contract for one more season, but I have already said before that I want to take the next step in my career,” the 26-year-old said.

“I want to experience something new. It’s now up to the clubs to reach an agreement. That will take a bit of time, it’s always like that with negotiations. There are talks between Gladbach and Dortmund, yes.

“I have a personal agreement with Dortmund. It’s out of my hands. It’s up to the clubs now.”

🤝 Der BVB verpflichtet Thorgan Hazard! 🗯 "Ich bin stolz für Borussia Dortmund spielen zu dürfen. Das ist ein Top-Verein mit unfassbaren Fans!" #Hazard2024 Alle Infos 👉 https://t.co/k4A4dFgAA7 pic.twitter.com/jU2tDRxsmD — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 22, 2019

Commenting on the move, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said: “We are delighted that Thorgan has decided to go with Borussia Dortmund.

“In full conviction that he is a seasoned Bundesliga player and Belgian national player, who will help us with his pace and quality of finishing, the proof has been provided.”

Dortmund will play in the Champions League again next season after narrowly losing out in the Bundesliga title race with Bayern Munich.