Barcelona will reportedly offer Liverpool and Arsenal target Ousmane Dembele to PSG as part of their attempt to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp.

France attacker Dembele, who joined the Catalan giants 18 months ago, seems increasingly likely to be on his way out amid question marks over his attitude.

The Daily Mirror claims that Barca feel the former Borussia Dortmund player, who is said to want out, ‘could be utilised as a makeweight in a deal to bring Neymar back.’

If that is the case then that will be bad news for both Arsenal and Liverpool, who are known to be monitoring Dembele’s situation at the Nou Camp.

Recent reports have suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s men were concerned over the player’s likely price tag of around £100m, leaving Arsenal as the main contenders for the 21-year-old’s signature.

But the Mirror goes on to state that ‘Paris now looks his likely destination’.

It adds that an early Champions League exit for PSG ‘would speed up the workings of any possible transfer’, with a crunch group game against Klopp’s troops coming up on Wednesday evening.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!