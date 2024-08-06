Blow for Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City as Bundesliga star dismisses transfer

Premier League clubs have been dealt a blow as a big name Bayern Munich star has opted to shun a potential move and remain at the Allianz Arena.

It has been a summer of change at Bayern following their failure to win the Bundesliga title last season. Thomas Tuchel departed as coach and after a number of options were considered, Vincent Kompany arrived as his replacement from Burnley.

An issue Kompany inherited surrounded the future of midfielder Joshua Kimmich. The Germany international, 29, is out of contract next summer and had been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

But for all the reports of a fractured relationship, he now appears set to negotiate a renewal in Bavaria according to Get German Football News.

Kimmich himself has spoken about his future while on a pre-season tour with Bayern.

“You can always talk to each other reasonably,” he said. “All doors are open to everyone.

“Generally speaking, I feel really comfortable here. All my kids were born here, we built a house. Of course, last season wasn’t so successful, that’s not what Bayern and I want. Now I’m hungry, full of energy.”

Kimmich had been heavily linked with Liverpool, City and Arsenal, with all those clubs keen to strengthen in midfield. The Gunners look set to challenge Barcelona for the signing of Real Sociedad man Mikel Merino, while City could have some money to spend once the impending sale of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid is ratified.

Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal to miss out on Kimmich

Pep Guardiola is unsure whether City will be making any big signings this summer ahead of what will be their fifth successive Premier League title defence.

“Next season is next season,” he said. “It’s far away. Right now it’s difficult for me to process even after winning the Premier League.

“It’s a question of calm, (being) relaxed. We will be back as best as possible and next season we’ll have to do this and that, step by step, we’ll see what happens.

“From my point of view the season has been amazing. The journey was really good. Week in and week out in a good mood, good vibes.

“The team has been extraordinary, the way we played in the Champions League, we didn’t lose one game. (Saturday) was maybe not maybe the (right) rhythm.”

PSG have also made plans to change up their midfield options, with Benfica’s teenage sensation Joao Neves having signed this week. An exit for Manuel Ugarte is still expected despite Manchester United seemingly pulling out of the race.

