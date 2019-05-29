Harry Wilson has reportedly told Liverpool he wants to quit Anfield this summer, amid claims the player has already received approaches from six interested clubs.

The Wales winger has enjoyed a breakthrough season this year during a season-long loan stint at Derby, who came within 90 minutes of a place in the Premier League after being beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa in the play-off final.

Liverpool are not expected to spend heavily this summer and there could be more outs than ins with Ryan Kent – on Tuesday linked with Aston Villa – Simon Mignolet, Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge among the names also set to move on.

And according to multiple reports on Wednesday morning, Wilson could also join the plethora looking for a route out of Anfield after it was claimed he had already informed the club he is looking to move on in a permanent deal this summer.

And according to the Daily Star, Wilson has been the subject of approaches from up to six clubs already, with Crystal Palace, Brighton, Newcastle and Southampton all linked, while Bundesliga interest comes in the shape of Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt.

And the paper reckons the interest from Germany could be the most forthcoming, with Bundesliga clubs now viewing young Brits as a strong market to tap into.

It’s also claimed Wales international Wilson – who they reckon could fetch as much as £25m in the market this summer – is also open to the idea of a switch to LaLiga should any Spanish side come calling.

But the potential exit of Wilson will come as a blow for Jurgen Klopp, who was looking to migrate the player into his first-team squad next season and offer him the chance to stake his claim.

However, if the report is proved accurate, it seems Wilson already has his heart set on a move away from Anfield after carving out a reputation for himself under Frank Lampard’s guidance at Derby.

Meanwhile, Klopp has explicitly told fans not to expect fireworks this summer in the transfer window.

“I don’t want to talk exactly what we will do, but I don’t think this is a team at the moment where we have to spend the big money or whatever,” the German said.

“The best way to do it is bring together a group of players, try to develop them all together and then stay together for a while.

“That was maybe the main problem of Liverpool for the last decade. When they had a good team after a season they went all over the world. That will not happen this year for sure.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!