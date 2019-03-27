Blow for Man Utd as Bayern Munich announce signing of €80m man

Bayern Munich have officially confirmed the signing of defender Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid.

Recent reports had suggested that Bayern were planning on triggering the €80million (£69m) release clause required to sign Hernandez, also a target for United.

The player’s agent Giovanni Branchini – who helped them broker deals for the arrivals of Luca Toni and Pep Guardiola – has apparently been influential in helping to get the deal over the line, with Atletico powerless to stop the move once Bayern hand over the money.

A statement on the club’s official website reads: “Lucas Hernández will move from Atlético Madrid to Bayern Munich on 1 July 2019.

“This is what both clubs and Lucas Hernández have agreed. The 23-year-old defender receives a five-year contract until June 30, 2024, Atletico Madrid will receive a fixed transfer fee of 80 million euros.”

Hernandez gave his thoughts on the move: “This is a really important day in my footballing career. Bayern is one of the best clubs in Europe and the world. I’m proud to be able to fight for all possible titles in the future with Bayern.”

