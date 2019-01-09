Blow for Man Utd as PSG join race for €30m midfield target

PSG have joined the race for Manchester United midfield target Lorenzo Pellegrini, according to reports.

Pellegrini is currently enjoying a productive season with hometown club Roma, where he is thriving in a more advanced attacking midfield position. The Italy international has been linked with Manchester United, but the latest reports claim he could be on his way to Ligue 1 instead.

According to Sky Sport, PSG have identified Pellegrini as a possible replacement for Adrien Rabiot, who is expected to move to Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Rabiot has repeatedly refused to negotiate a new deal with the French giants, and having turned his back on a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur, is all set to seal a switch to the La Liga champions, leaving PSG with a hole to fill in the middle of the park.

Pellegrini, 22, has a release clause of just €30m, which could prove to be a shrewd investment given that he has already contributed two goals and five assists in 15 appearances this term. His form has seen him freeze former PSG star and marquee summer signing Javier Pastore out of Roma’s starting lineup.

Pellegrini’s agent has previously distanced the player from links with United.

“If I have to talk about Lorenzo right now the only thing I can talk about is his extraordinary form,” Giampiero Pocetta told Corriere dello Sport in November. “He’s getting what he deserves on the pitch, and the rumours about the transfer market have never distracted him nor disturbed him.

“Manchester United? I’m sorry that rumours have spread about financial aspects relating to him and his team-mates. It doesn’t matter for Lorenzo. He doesn’t live for meetings, especially financial ones.”

However, PSG’s bid could tempt the former Sassuolo man away from Serie A, with reports indicating that Roma have already lined up his replacement – ex-Arsenal youngster Ismael Bennacer.

It still may be difficult for any club to prise Pellegrini away from Rome though, after he recently stated he would like to become Roma’s captain in the future.