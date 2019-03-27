Zinedine Zidane wants Real Madrid to sign Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Back in charge of Los Blancos Zidane is expected to oversee a squad overhaul this summer, which will include a move for Man City, Man Utd and Tottenham target Ndombele, according to El Confidencial.

Zidane’s preferred midfield choice is believed to be Paul Pogba, but he is believed to be out of reach for Real and instead Zidane has targeted 22-year-old Ndombele.

United, City and Spurs are all believed to be keen on the £70million-rated holding midfielder, who is under contract 2023, with Le10 Sport recently claiming United had held talks with the player’s agent.

Ole Gunnar Solskajer is reported to have identified the player as a potential midfield partner for Pogba with the uncertainty of Ander Herrera’s situation ongoing.

And Solskjaer will want to move quickly with Bayern Munich officially confirming the signing of another United target Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas though has claimed Lyon will allow one of their star men to leave the club this summer.

The likes of Ndombele, Ferland Mendy, Memphis Depay, Nabil Fekir and Houssam Aouar have all been linked with possible summer exits.

“We will only let one player go from those solicited,” Aulas told Telefoot.

“I do not know which one because there are many who have been solicited. It will take a big, big effort to try to convince Nabil, our world champion from the academy, to stay when he was almost sure he could go.”

The Frenchman has been capped four times by France and was on the bench for Les Bleus’ recent wins over Moldova and Iceland after impressing in Ligue 1.

This season he has featured 39 times in all competitions for Lyon.