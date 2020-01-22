Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have suffered a setback in their bid to sign Edinson Cavani, with the Paris Saint-Germain striker’s father stating that his son wants to join Atletico Madrid.

Cavani has been at PSG since 2013 and has been superb for the French giants over the years, winning the Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de la Ligue five times each, and the Coupe de France on four occasions.

The 32-year-old Uruguay international striker is out of contract at PSG at the end of the season, and he has been linked with Premier League trio United, Tottenham and Chelsea.

With Marcus Rashford sidelined up to what some informed reports have suggested is three months, United’s need to bring in a new striker has never been greater with the club now only having Anthony Martial and teenager Mason Greenwood to call on.

And while Rashford has vowed to return to action as soon as possible, United are reported by the Daily Express to be preparing an approach to sign prolific Uruguayan striker Cavani on an initial six-month loan deal. Any deal would be with a view to signing the striker on a permanent deal in the summer should he impress while at Old Trafford, making his arrival now a low-risk option for the Red Devils as they look to secure Champions League football next season.

Cavani‘s future at Paris Saint-Germain is very much up in the air with the striker having just six months left on his contract and handing in a transfer request at the Parc des Princes in a bid to force away a move this month.

The 32-year-old Uruguayan has only made 14 appearances all season with hip, calf and groin strains – as well as Mauro Icardi’s electric spells – keeping him out of the team.

The player has been strongly linked with Atletico Madrid, while Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho have also spoken out about possible interest in the Ligue 1 giants’ all-time top scorer.

However, the Express believes it is United who are most likely to make a move for the striker, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggesting he may look to the transfer market to cover for Rashford’s absence.

He said: “That is the million dollar question for us because Marcus has been fantastic. Someone’s got to step up.

“If we find something in the transfer market that might be one solution, but the best solution is the players stepping up and taking their chance.”

However, Cavani’s father has made clear the striker’s intentions are to join Atletico in the summer transfer window.

“He wants to join another club in Europe,” Luis Cavani told The Guardian. “It would please me that he plays here [at Atletico].

“[Diego] Simeone wants him now [in January but] the head coach of Paris Saint-Germain [Thomas Tuchel] has also said he needs him to help compete in the Champions League.

“I think there is a strong chance he will go to Atletico. The option to join the club always remains in June. There are lots of other clubs but when you give your word to a team, you respect it.

“If tomorrow, if he is available and Atlético still want him, I think he will sign. He is a player who needs time to play and today, he only plays four or six minutes per game. PSG are treating him unfairly.”

United, Chelsea and Tottenham all need to sign a striker in the January transfer window to enhance their chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

While the Blues could do with a quality striker to compete with Tammy Abraham, Spurs need more firepower upfront due to the injury to Harry Kane and United did not replace Romelu Lukaku when they let him leave for Inter Milan in the summer of 2019.

With Cavani has been left out of the PSG squad for the Coupe de la Ligue semi-final against Stade Reims on Wednesday and reports claiming that the striker has agreed an 18-month deal with Atletico, it seems that United, Tottenham and Chelsea are set to miss out on the Uruguayan.

READ MORE: Manchester United learn Jadon Sancho exit date – but told winger will come at a huge cost.