Manchester United and Liverpool’s chances of signing Kai Havertz have suffered a setback after reports in Spain named the club where he sees himself playing after Bayer Leverkusen.

Havertz, who became the youngest Bundesliga player to reach 50 appearances last year, has followed up his 20 goals last term with four strikes and three assists for the Bundesliga outfit so far this season.

The 20-year-old also scored his first goal for Germany in a 2-2 friendly draw with Argentina last month and his impressive run has seen him linked with both Liverpool and United.

However, United were reported earlier this season to be heading the race to sign him, with the Daily Mirror saying that signing him ahead of Europe’s leading clubs ‘would be a major coup’.

United ‘believe it’s worth the investment’ as he ‘completely fits their identi-kit in age, talent, potential – and the X-factor ingredient [they] are looking for from future signings’, the article claimed.

Furthermore, a report last week claimed the Red Devils were ‘plotting an £80m raid on Leverkusen’ for Havertz, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer making the midfielder his No 1 target’, though it suggested any deal would ‘wait until next summer’.

However, Spanish newspaper El Desmarque claims Havertz, while not turning his back completely on a move to the Premier League, would actually prefer a move to Real Madrid when he leaves Leverkusen, having already held discussions with the Spanish giants over a summer 2020 deal.

Havertz himself, while not commenting directly on the speculation, has declared that he’s ready to move abroad any time.

“I think I’ve picked up enough international experience at Leverkusen,” Havertz told Marca, when speaking about his future, adding: “I know the rhythm of these international matches and I’m confident that I can go abroad at any moment and play at clubs outside of Germany.”

As such, El Desmarque also suggests Real could prioritise a move for Havertz in the summer ahead of Paul Pogab, who was said to be their No 1 target, but instead now looks more likely to return to Juventus.

In other Manchester United news, Solskjaer has outlined his fears that Scott McTominay could be out for two months after suffering an ankle injury against Brighton on Sunday.