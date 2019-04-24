Newcastle’s record signing Miguel Almiron will miss the final three games of the season with a hamstring injury, the Magpies have announced.

The 25-year-old Paraguay international limped off during the second half of Saturday’s 3-1 Premier League victory over Southampton and now faces a race against time to be fit for this summer’s Copa America.

A statement on the Magpies’ official website, said: “Miguel Almiron will miss the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Southampton.”

The statement continued: “The 25-year-old was withdrawn in the 64th minute against the Saints and having been assessed by the club’s medical staff, it has been confirmed that he will not be fit for the Magpies’ final three matches of the campaign.

“The club have already been in communication with – and will continue to liaise with – the Paraguayan Football Association ahead of this summer’s Copa America, which the player could still feature in depending on his recovery.”

Almiron has been a big hit on Tyneside since his arrival from MLS side Atlanta United in January.

He is yet to score, but his pace and invention have given Newcastle more attacking threat with Ayoze Perez in particular prospering with four goals in his last two games to secure wins over Leicester and the Saints which have guaranteed the club’s top-flight status.