Blow for Real Madrid and Germany as Toni Kroos fractures foot

Real Madrid have suffered an injury blow after midfielder Toni Kroos fractured his metatarsal in Sunday’s LaLiga clash against Leganes.

The 26-year-old completed the 3-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu but tests in his native Germany have since revealed a fracture in his right foot.

The German FA have announced he will be out for 10 days, meaning the former Bayern Munich man is likely to be a major doubt for the Madrid derby on November 19 and possibly the clasico against Barcelona on December 3.

“After tests conducted in Germany to our player Toni Kroos, under the supervision of the medical services of Real Madrid, he has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture of the base of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, produced during the last league match against Leganes,” read a statement on Real’s official website.

Kroos joined Real in 2014 and just last month signed a new deal to keep him in the Spanish capital until 2022.

He was in Germany training with the national team ahead of their World Cup qualifier against San Marino on Friday and will now miss that fixture and the friendly against Italy four days later.

“On Sunday, the midfielder struggled against Leganes with the fifth metatarsal of the right foot and cannot train for the next 10 days,” read a statement on the German FA’s website.

“Subsequently, a check-up of the further treatment will be decided.”