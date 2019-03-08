Blow for Rodgers as Rangers star commits future until 2023

Rangers have secured the future of Alfredo Morelos for another year after handing him his third new contract inside 12 months.

The Colombian striker has now committed to the club until 2023 amid major speculation over his future beyond the summer, with new Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said to have shown an interest.

The 22-year-old joined Gers from HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2017 on a three-year deal and signed extensions on March 9 and September 1 last year.

Morelos, who this week won a Colombia call-up after netting 28 goals this season, said on his club’s official website: “I am delighted to have extended my contract. This is such a massive club and I want to be with Rangers for as long as possible.

“I appreciate very much the support I have been given and I believe I have a special bond with the fans. To play in front of them always excites me.

“With the new manager here it feels as if we are building something special and I want to play my part in that and also repay the faith he and all the fans have in me.”

Morelos was quoted last week in the Colombian media as saying he would “most likely” leave Rangers in the summer with a number of European clubs interested.

Eintracht Frankfurt, Cardiff and Nice are among the teams to have also been linked with Morelos, who was the subject of a failed bid by Bordeaux in August.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hopes the new deal will give him the chance to keep Morelos for at least another a season.

“I said we were talking about giving Alfredo a new deal and I am delighted to confirm we have now done exactly that,” he said.

“Alfredo is a vital part of what we are trying to create here and although he has attracted close attention from other clubs it is important we hold on to him.

“He is still very young and although he leads our line extremely well, the best has yet to come.”

