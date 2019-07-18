Blow for Spurs as Prem rivals Man Utd join race for €70m Italy sensation

Manchester United have joined Spurs in the race to sign talented Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, according to a report.

Zaniolo moved to Roma from Inter Milan in the deal which saw Radja Nainggolan head the other way to San Siro, and he quickly made an impression in the capital.

Tottenham have been tipped to sign Zaniolo as part of a swap deal for defender Toby Alderweireld, with reports in Italy claiming that Roma are tempted by their offer of the Belgian plus €25m.

Roma are not budging away from their initial price tag of €70million (£63m) for Zaniolo, who has strongly been linked with a move to Juventus, but it appears another suitor has been attracted.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are now monitoring the 20-year-old’s situation as they look to replace Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera.

It is hinted that Zaniolo could be an alternative to Bruno Fernandes who – despite actively wanting a move to Old Trafford – carries a daunting price tag.

Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi did recently claim that Zaniolo is ‘not on the market’, however it is believed that the Giallorossi have a set asking price.

“I have to work to get the best out of Zaniolo and my job isn’t just buying and selling players, as I have direct contact with the squad.

“I see them every day and consider them to be teammates. I never put Zaniolo on the market.

“I can’t rule anything out either, because nobody thought Juventus would sell Zinedine Zidane and yet they did.

“What I can say is that today Zaniolo is not on the market.”

Despite breaking through into the first team last season, the attacking midfielder scored just once more in Serie A after February 2 as his form tailed off.

