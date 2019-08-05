Blow for Tottenham as La Liga side reportedly calls off €60m transfer

Tottenham look set to miss out Giovani Lo Celso after Real Betis took decisive action over the player, according to reports.

The north London club have been chasing the exciting Argentine midfielder all summer, having already brought in Tanguy Ndombele and Jack Clarke this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino is known to be a big admirer of his fellow countryman, and reports on Monday from Duncan Castles of the Daily Record claimed that a deal had been agreed for the 23-year-old to join Spurs for €60m.

However, Spanish news outlet Al final de la Palmera, states that the saga could have finally come to an end after the two clubs failed to reach an agreement over the fee and Betis have pulled the plug on the transfer.

Lo Celso had already agreed personal terms with Tottenham, while Betis had already signed his replacement in Nabil Fekir – however, the report claims that the Spanish side are refusing to be bullied by Daniel Levy over the fee and have called the move off.

If that is the case, then Spurs could decide to renew their interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, having sent officials out for unsuccessful talks last week.

