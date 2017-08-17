Blow for Tottenham as Real Madrid bid for £36million target

Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly made a bid for Tottenham’s top defensive target Davinson Sanchez.

It had been reported on Wednesday that Spurs had agreed terms on a five-year contract for the centre-back, although his club Ajax have yet to accept an offer for the Colombia international.

The Dutch giants are said to be holding out for £46million, while Spurs have offered £36m for the highly-rated 21-year-old.

However, Colombian news outlet Gol Caracol is claiming Real Madrid have made a €45m bid (around £41m).

It looks as though Spurs, who have yet to make a signing this summer, will have to move quickly to get their man.