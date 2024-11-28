Chelsea are reported to be closing in on the signing of Watford starlet Mathis Eboue, who is the son of former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have placed a much greater emphasis on signing younger talent from around the globe in recent years and it appears that Eboue is set to become their latest addition.

The 15-year-old has been appearing for higher age groups at Watford, including the Hornets’ Under-21 side, and his impressive performances have put top teams in the Premier League on alert.

Eboue has also caught the eye on the international stage, scoring the winning goal in England’s recent victory over France to secure the Under-16 Challenge Trophy in Spain.

And, according to the Mail Online, talks between Chelsea and Watford are developing over a suitable compensation fee for the promising teenager.

However, it’s claimed that Eboue’s move to Stamford Bridge will only be done once authorities are satisfied that the move aligns with the Premier League’s five-step process, which prevents clubs from breaching youth development rules – an investigation that could last as long as three weeks.

Chelsea are, however, familiar with that process after signing young prospects Zak Sturge and Shim Mheuka from the academy of Premier League rivals Brighton.

At the time, Brighton were unhappy with Chelsea’s proposals in both cases, meaning tribunals were necessary – which saw the Blues pay out £900,000 – rising to £3.4million – for Sturge and £1m – rising to £4.25m for Mheuka.

In terms of how much Eboue could cost, that remains unclear at the current time.

If the young forward does end up playing in the Premier League, he will follow his father Emmanuel,who featured in over 200 games for Arsenal between between 2004 and 2011.

The right-back was part of Arsene Wenger’s side that lost the 2006 Champions League final to Barcelona and also won two runners-up medals in the League Cup.

Latest Chelsea news: Blues handed Guehi signing boost / Maresca adamant over Nkunku future

Chelsea have been boosted in their efforts to re-sign former defender Marc Guehi in the January transfer window, with set clauses still in play for the England centre-back.

Sources have been clear that if Chelsea are to come in then Guehi will be extremely tempted and interested in a move to Stamford Bridge. He was part of the youth set-up at Cobham and has strong ties to the club.

He also, according to sources, has very strong relationships with some of the players at the club and that could also work in the favour of The Blues in any battle for his signature.

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca is adamant Christopher Nkunku will not be allowed to leave Chelsea in January amid claims the star is being chased by Manchester United – though the Blues manager has lifted the lid on the problematic triple selection headache he is battling at Stamford Bridge and how he plans to keep all three players happy.

