Juventus are making progress in their bid to sign Lille’s Jonathan David, but Chelsea could scupper the move, according to a report.

As per Calciomercato, Juventus are engaged in a ‘concrete’ swoop for David, as their sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is in talks with the centre-forward’s agent. David is the ‘ideal’ addition to Juve’s forward ranks, regardless of whether the Italian giants keep or sell current No 9 Dusan Vlahovic.

Juve chiefs view David as a potential bargain signing as he has run down his Lille contract and is preparing to leave for free next summer. Juve boss Thiago Motta has sanctioned the transfer too, having been impressed by the 24-year-old’s exploits at Lille.

Juve’s swoop for David seems to be progressing smoothly, however that could soon change. Calciomercato add that Chelsea are lurking and are ready to emerge as Juve’s ‘most fearsome rival’ in the race for David’s services.

The fact the Canada star ‘dreams’ of playing in the Premier League could be key to Chelsea hijacking Juve’s move and taking him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea made contact for David during the last summer transfer window and were unable to forge an agreement, but 2025 is an altogether different prospect as the striker is heading towards free agency.

David has pick of top clubs

A host of teams are thought to be monitoring David in addition to Chelsea and Juve. Indeed, Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona, Newcastle United and West Ham United have all been credited with interest in him.

These sides have been alerted to the fact that a deadly forward will soon be on the move for no transfer fee.

David is currently enjoying one of the best seasons of his career. So far, he has managed 12 goals and two assists in 17 appearances for Lille.

That includes Champions League goals against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid (x2), plus a Ligue 1 hat-trick at Le Havre.

Nicolas Jackson has improved significantly under Enzo Maresca, but Chelsea still want to add a renowned goalscorer to their forward line.

Victor Osimhen remains of interest, though Chelsea could go down the far cheaper route of snaring David.

Chelsea news: Wonderkid interest; big exit ramps up

Meanwhile, Chelsea have joined Liverpool in keeping tabs on Red Star Belgrade’s Andrija Maksimovic, who is viewed as one of the most exciting 17-year-olds in Europe.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea and Liverpool scouts have been impressed when watching the attacking midfielder this season.

Red Star have managed to tie Maksimovic down until June 2027, though that is unlikely to be enough to keep him from the clutches of major Premier League sides.

While Maksimovic is one player who could arrive at Stamford Bridge, Enzo Fernandez’s future with Chelsea is uncertain.

Reports claim Barcelona and Inter Milan have joined Real Madrid in tracking the midfielder’s situation.

The Blues hierarchy are ‘concerned’ Fernandez’s transfer value will start to plummet as he has been benched by Maresca in recent big games.

How does David compare with Jackson?