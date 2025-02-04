Murillo could have been a Chelsea player in January

It’s been reported that Chelsea’s efforts to sign top Nottingham Forest defender Murillo in January fell short, with the City Ground outfit actually passing on a deal that would have been record-breaking for the club while a Blues loan exit has been officially confirmed.

Brazilian centre-back Murillo has played a major role in Forest’s incredible season so far under Nuno Espirito Santo, with his partnership with summer signing Nikola Milenkovic producing the third-best defensive record in the league after 24 games.

The 22-year-old cost around £10million when he moved to Nottingham from Corinthians in 2023, and his form this term was recognised with a call-up to the Brazil national team for their World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay back in November.

It then came as no surprise that the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea were monitoring Murillo’s progress ahead of the winter window, although it appears that the latter took their interest a step further.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea’s bid for the Brazilian arrived early in the window. While the exact amount of the offer was made public, it’s understood to be more than the £47.5m Forest received from Tottenham for Brennan Johnson back in the summer of 2023.

The report adds that Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis had no plans to entertain a bid of any amount for Murillo, especially after the player agreed a contract extension later in the month as he committed his future until 2029.

Chelsea and Forest were both active on deadline day though as the Blues confirmed loan exits for Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell and Axel Disasi, having earlier sent Renato Veiga on loan to Juventus.

Forest, meanwhile, allowed loanee James Ward-Prowse to return to parent club West Ham, while new signing Tyler Bindon has been allowed to remain at Reading on loan until the summer.

Chelsea currently sit four points behind third-placed Forest in the Premier League table after both sides recorded victories in the latest round of fixtures.

Chelsea star completes beat-the-deadline loan deal

Meanwhile, Joao Felix has completed a loan move to AC Milan until the end of the season.

The Serie A giants have paid a £5million loan fee for Felix, with no obligation to buy the 25-year-old Portugal international in the summer.

Though the deal was only announced on Tuesday, the required paperwork was submitted in advance of Monday’s Serie A and Premier League transfer deadline.

Felix signed a seven-year contract when he moved to Stamford Bridge on a £45m permanent deal in August, having had a loan spell in west London during the second half of the 2022/23 season.

The forward has only started three Premier League matches for Chelsea this campaign, although he was a regular is cup competitions – scoring seven goals in total.

