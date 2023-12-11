Chelsea forced into shock sale of key starter as Tottenham get second chance to land midfielder in January

Chelsea are reportedly considering a shock sale of midfielder Conor Gallagher in January, as Mauricio Pochettino looks to generate funds for new players.

The Blues have staggeringly spent over £1bn combined in the last three transfer windows and need to offload players to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, as many as seven Chelsea players are on the chopping block, and now it seems that Gallagher can be added to that list.

The England star was heavily linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge in the summer when West Ham and Tottenham reportedly made approaches for him.

Gallagher wanted to stay and fight for his place with Chelsea, however, and has been one of the first names on the team sheet this season.

The 23-year-old has started 15 of the Blues’ 16 Premier League games so far this season. In the process, he has made four assists but is yet to score a goal.

Despite his regular playing time, a shock report has now claimed that Pochettino could be forced into selling Gallagher in January.

Chelsea to ‘consider’ Gallagher offers in January

According to The Daily Mail, Chelsea are ‘prepared to consider offers’ for Gallagher in January to ‘raise funds for Pochettino to strengthen other areas of his squad.’

Gallagher has 18 months left on his current contract and ‘failure to agree terms over the next few weeks could lead to his shock departure midway through the season.’

The report claims that Gallagher has ‘yet to be formally offered a new deal and there is little sign of negotiations progressing.’

It’s stated that ‘some Chelsea figures are arguing that it makes sense to sell the midfielder, due to Chelsea’s struggles complying with Premier League spending rules.

The Daily Mail say that the Blues are already ‘close’ to breaching P & S rules and ‘may have to sell before they can buy.’

It would be a major shock to see a consistent starter like Gallagher leave midseason, but it seems that Pochettino could be forced into parting ways with him.

If they do put him on the market, ‘Tottenham would again be interested,’ while several other Premier League sides could make a move for him.

Chelsea are also said to be ‘wary of getting drawn into protracted negotiations with Gallagher,’ which would see his value drop, after Mason Mount left for Manchester United following a length contract stand-off last summer.

