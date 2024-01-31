Chelsea give ‘clear’ indication they’ll ‘fold’ and gift Tottenham signing for ‘less than’ asking price

Chelsea could let Conor Gallagher go for less than their initial asking price

Journalist Paul Brown believes it’s “clear” that Chelsea want to sell Tottenham target Conor Gallagher and will do so for “less than” their public asking price.

The Blues seem uncertain if they actually want Gallagher or not. From Maurico Pochettino’s viewpoint, he clearly wants to keep the midfielder at the club.

He’s made that no secret, having played the midfielder in every single game he’s been available for this season, and he’s even given him the captain’s armband in Reece James’ absence.

Gallagher has repaid the faith from his manager, assisting six goals in all competitions this term, following on from his three goals and one assist last term, highlighting his importance to the side.

However, the messaging from above Pochettino has been different, as TEAMtalk revealed in December that the Chelsea board would be willing to sell Gallagher if it was to help with incomings.

A few days later, it was revealed that he would “probably be staying” as that’s what both he and Pochettino wanted.

However, since that point it was communicated to TEAMtalk by sources that the Blues could still offload Gallagher in January.

That follows reports that Chelsea will ask for £80million. Throughout the process of deliberation by Todd Boehly, Tottenahm have been lurking in the shadows to strike for Gallagher.

Chelsea will fold on asking price

Now, according to Brown, the Blues might let him go for below his asking price in order to ensure he does go, as he believes that’s something they do want.

“It’s clear that Chelsea are willing to sell him. It’s also clear that nobody is willing to pay the asking price,” Brown told GIVEMESPORT.

“Everyone thinks that Chelsea will fold on this and be willing to accept less than they have publicly hinted he might go for.”

Indeed, £80million seems out of Spurs’ budget after they already spend £26million on Radu Dragusin in January, so if they can get a discount, they’ll look to take advantage of that.

If Chelsea really are eager to sell, it won’t be a surprise if they let the buying side – which looks most likely to be their London rivals – pay less than initially quoted.

Tottenham in for late approach

Brown also sees it as likely that Tottenham make a late move for the midfielder after having been in the mix for him throughout January, and he thinks Gallagher would thrive there and at any number of clubs.

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all [if Tottenham make a bid]. You might even see something as late as deadline day for Conor Gallagher,” Brown said.

“I think Spurs are still in the race here, and I would expect them to be one of the clubs that express an interest right up until the end of the window.

“Conor Gallagher’s position is a really interesting one. I think he could play for many different clubs in the Premier League, and he would certainly do a good job at Spurs. I’m fully expecting some kind of offer to materialise late in the day from Spurs.”

